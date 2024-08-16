Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research report issued on Sunday, August 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $612.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 76,932 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,020 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $266,231.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $266,231.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $66,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,332.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $752,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

