Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $62.75

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.75, but opened at $60.71. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 468,101 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,752 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after buying an additional 764,635 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

