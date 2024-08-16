Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Lowered to $7.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RSKD has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Riskified from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Get Riskified alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Riskified

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 758,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. Riskified has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $827.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.