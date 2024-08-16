Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

RIVN traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $13.30. 15,707,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,337,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 133,428 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

