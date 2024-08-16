Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $32.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOOD. Citigroup raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.76. 2,726,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,289,397. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,657,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,231,246 shares of company stock worth $25,375,917. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,174.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 44,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

