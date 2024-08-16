Rockingstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,875 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,805,000 after buying an additional 3,803,928 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,049,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,314 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,732,000 after purchasing an additional 527,897 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in Paramount Global by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $33,191,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,838,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,559,957. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

