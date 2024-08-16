Rockingstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

EWX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $756.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

