Rockingstone Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.0% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.98. 808,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,632. The company has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $482.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.