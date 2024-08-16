Rockingstone Advisors LLC Has $699,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $95.18. 1,116,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.05.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.