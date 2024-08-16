Rockingstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 36.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

WYNN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. 1,822,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,046. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

