Rockingstone Advisors LLC Sells 3,160 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.99. 6,720,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.55 and its 200 day moving average is $184.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

