Rockingstone Advisors LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Adecoagro by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,526,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,654 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after acquiring an additional 561,352 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Adecoagro by 410.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 546,465 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,294,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Adecoagro Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $11.38. 1,011,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,141. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

