Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Rollins worth $18,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 42.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at $231,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Rollins by 15.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 10.0% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Stock Down 1.8 %

ROL stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.