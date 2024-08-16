Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) versus CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Financial Comparison

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Roma Green Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of CISO Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Roma Green Finance alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Roma Green Finance and CISO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A CISO Global -94.26% -253.61% -95.24%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Roma Green Finance and CISO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roma Green Finance and CISO Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CISO Global $55.17 million 0.09 -$80.23 million N/A N/A

Roma Green Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CISO Global.

Summary

CISO Global beats Roma Green Finance on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roma Green Finance

(Get Free Report)

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Roma Green Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roma Green Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.