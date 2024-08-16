Roth Capital Comments on Monster Beverage Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Monster Beverage in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Monster Beverage by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,757,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

