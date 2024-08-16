Roth Mkm Cuts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $13.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 506,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. Upwork has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $363,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,374.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,593. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 318,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Upwork by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

