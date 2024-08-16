Royal Bank of Canada Cuts NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$10.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.78.

TSE:NXE opened at C$8.35 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.27 and a 12 month high of C$12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

