Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $55.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.63.

VCTR stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,661,000 after acquiring an additional 527,190 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 85.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,540 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Victory Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,294,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,797,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after buying an additional 219,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

