Royal Bank of Canada Increases TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Price Target to $14.00

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TruBridge from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

TBRG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. 8,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79. TruBridge has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.65.

In other TruBridge news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 67,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $674,205.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,569,545 shares in the company, valued at $15,679,754.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 139,140 shares of company stock worth $1,413,394. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

