Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.75.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.45. 143,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.47 and its 200-day moving average is $192.32. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 402,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

