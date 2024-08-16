Royal Bank of Canada Trims Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Target Price to $6.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 320.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,273,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,063 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,905,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,341,000 after buying an additional 5,426,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,322,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 851.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,765,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after buying an additional 3,369,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

