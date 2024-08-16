Royal Bank of Canada Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$3.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHR. Cormark raised Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.24.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

TSE:CHR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.55. The company had a trading volume of 144,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$490.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08.

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.