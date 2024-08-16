Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $873.74. The company had a trading volume of 747,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $530.56 and a 12-month high of $896.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $847.94 and its 200-day moving average is $780.75. The company has a market capitalization of $387.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.