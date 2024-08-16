RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $26.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

RXO opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -318.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38. RXO has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RXO will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RXO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RXO by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RXO by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RXO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in RXO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

