Sabby Management, Llc Acquires 20,158 Shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Stock

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc purchased 20,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,655.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 683,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,668.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sabby Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 6,087 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $9,982.68.

On Friday, August 9th, Sabby Management, Llc bought 7,116 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $11,670.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 43,756 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $77,010.56.

On Monday, August 5th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 74,574 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $134,978.94.

On Friday, August 2nd, Sabby Management, Llc bought 40,349 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $78,277.06.

Volcon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLCN opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. Volcon, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $14,598.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

