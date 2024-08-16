Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $16.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at $669,335.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 748.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.