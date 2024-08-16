Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires £149.76 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($191.22).

On Wednesday, July 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 134 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £201 ($256.64).

SBRE stock opened at GBX 166.20 ($2.12) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.89. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £412.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,385.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 211 ($2.69) to GBX 216 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.81) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

