Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.08

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 20048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Safehold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 38.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Safehold’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is -155.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Safehold by 14.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,662,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,361,000 after acquiring an additional 345,661 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Safehold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 670,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the second quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Stories

