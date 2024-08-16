Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Sagicor Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SGCFF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

