Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
Sagicor Financial Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of SGCFF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.
About Sagicor Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sagicor Financial
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.