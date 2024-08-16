Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 904,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 97,262 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 854,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after buying an additional 120,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 641,402 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $29.01. 42,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $31.83.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

