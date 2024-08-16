Sapphire One Day Volume Tops $1,112.25 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $1,112.25 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.04 or 0.04391285 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00034451 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.



Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,854,835,594 coins and its circulating supply is 1,834,251,771 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.



It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

