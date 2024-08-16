Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savara has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,134. Savara has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Savara by 64.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

