Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. 1,327,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,756,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.