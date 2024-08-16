Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,718,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

