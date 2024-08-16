Scotiabank Cuts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target to C$55.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE GCG.A opened at C$42.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.07. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$39.40 and a 1-year high of C$52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$943.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

