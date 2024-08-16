Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.48

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$23.48 and last traded at C$23.39, with a volume of 60901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.64.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.35.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$29,944.20. In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$29,944.20. Also, Director Melanie Renee Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total transaction of C$472,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,519 shares of company stock worth $551,401 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

