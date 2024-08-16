Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.13) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STB

Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 3.2 %

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 846 ($10.80) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 814.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 749.87. The company has a market capitalization of £161.33 million, a PE ratio of 617.52, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75.

(Get Free Report)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.