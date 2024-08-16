Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Position Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,748 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.09% of Select Water Solutions worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 55.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 451,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 330,838 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 57.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 160,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Select Water Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.97. 69,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,386. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Select Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.