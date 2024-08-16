Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Semilux International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SELX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 2,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64. Semilux International has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semilux International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Semilux International stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Semilux International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Semilux International

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules for the needs of clients. Its products include solid state AI LiDAR, AI ADB headlight systems, AI optical image fusion systems, and IC design services, as well as other products, such as filters, diffusers, color wheels, fluorescent wheels, and gobo filters.

