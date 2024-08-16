Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MCRB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,524. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $137.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 729,514 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $26,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

