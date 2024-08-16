Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Sherritt International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF remained flat at $0.16 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,961. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.
About Sherritt International
