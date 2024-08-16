Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Sherritt International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF remained flat at $0.16 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,961. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

About Sherritt International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.