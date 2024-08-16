Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENXFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

LON SENX opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.60. Serinus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Auld sold 29,871 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £896.13 ($1,144.19). Corporate insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

About Serinus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.