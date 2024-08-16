Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

LON SENX opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.60. Serinus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Auld sold 29,871 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £896.13 ($1,144.19). Corporate insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

