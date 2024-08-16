Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Drops By 34.7%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 111

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

111 Price Performance

Shares of YI stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.49. 111 has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

111 Company Profile

111 ( NASDAQ:YI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

