Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Increases By 55.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. 62,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

