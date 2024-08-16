Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Grows By 54.2%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AMPG remained flat at $0.99 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,176. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.57. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.55.
AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
