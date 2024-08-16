Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Grows By 54.2%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPG remained flat at $0.99 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,176. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.57. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group

About AmpliTech Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmpliTech Group stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMPG Free Report ) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 1.21% of AmpliTech Group worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

