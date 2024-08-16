Short Interest in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Decreases By 20.5%

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OBDC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.