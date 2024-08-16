Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Drops By 38.3%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 547.0 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTVCF remained flat at $16.34 during trading on Friday. Britvic has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

