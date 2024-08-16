Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Drops By 38.3%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 547.0 days.
Britvic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BTVCF remained flat at $16.34 during trading on Friday. Britvic has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89.
About Britvic
