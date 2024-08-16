Short Interest in Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Declines By 15.0%

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS CVONF remained flat at C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. Carnarvon Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16.

Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.

