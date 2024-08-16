Short Interest in Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Declines By 15.0%

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CVONF remained flat at C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. Carnarvon Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16.
Carnarvon Energy Company Profile
