Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NASDAQ:CVIIU) Increases By 69.4%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NASDAQ:CVIIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

