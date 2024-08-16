Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NASDAQ:CVIIU) Increases By 69.4%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NASDAQ:CVIIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.90.
Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill Capital Corp VII
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Lockheed Martin’s Sky-High Surge: Buy Now or Wait for a Landing?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Deere Rebounds on Earnings Beat, But Uphill Battle Remains
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.