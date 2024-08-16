Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Grows By 76.5%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the July 15th total of 35,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.
